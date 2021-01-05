Press Release

January 5, 2021 GORDON CONDEMNS BRUTAL KILLING OF BARANGAY TANOD IN FLORIDABLANCA, PAMPANGA Senator Richard J. Gordon condemned the brutal killing of barangay tanod Joseph Gregorio, 58 years old, on Monday at the checkpoint he was manning in Barangay Del Carmen, Floridablanca, Pampanga. "These brutal crimes committed by people riding-in-tandem who kill with impunity even in broad daylight must stop," Gordon said. "Law enforcement officials must exert all efforts to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he continued. An appalled Gordon renewed his call to put an end to the violent killings perpetrated by riding-in-tandem assassins by implementing Republic Act 11235 or the Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act of 2019. "If RA 11235 is already implemented, riding-in-tandem criminals would not be able to escape easily since the number plates would be easily read. Law enforcers would also be able trace the owner of the motorcycle used in the crime because the number plates are color-coded and a complete database will be kept in the operations center that will be jointly operated by the PNP (Philippine National Police) and the LTO (Land Transportation Office)," Gordon pointed out. "Hence, I am calling on the LTO, anew, to ensure that the law is implemented as soon as possible. We really have no time to lose, we have to be serious about eradicating criminality now," he added. Barangay CCTV footages showed that Gregorio, along with another barangay tanod, were manning a quarantine checkpoint located in front of a school and only several meters away from the barangay hall. He was checking out passing vehicles when the killers, on board a motorcycle, stopped in front of him. Without even alighting, the gunman shot the barangay official on the head at close range. He continued to fire four more shots at Gregorio, even after the latter already fell dead, before they sped away. A man riding a bicycle pedalled furiously away after he saw the killer fire the first shot.