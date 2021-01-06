Press Release

January 6, 2021 NANCY TWEETS WISH FOR 2021: RESPECT LAWS, BRING BACK PINOY VALUES, VALUE LIFE On the second work day of the new year, Sen Nancy Binay took a moment to share on Twitter her three wishes for everyone to take to heart in 2021. Binay in explaining her tweet: "Tuwing pumapasok ang bagong taon, 'di ba mayroon tayong kani-kaniyang New Year's wish or resolution na kadalasa'y personal? Sana for 2021, and hopefully in the years to come, why not make a personal commitment that would bring meaningful change in the way we think, speak and act--as Filipinos." "Walang katiyakan na mas magiging magaan ang 2021, pero mas magiging makabuluhan ito kung sisikapin nating iwasto ang mga naging pagkakamali sa mga nagdaang taon, at muling ibalik ang pundasyon ng paniwala at tiwala ng tao sa lipunan." She noted that despite the politics that seemed to have polarized the people, Filipinos can still be united in a selfless patriotic act in the pursuit of a common good. "Sana all---ang first wish ko ay ibalik natin ang pagsunod sa tamang proseso at pagrespeto sa batas. As a nation, let's make a commitment in following the rules no matter how unusual they may seem. Yung pangalawa, let's help bring back time-honored Filipino values like palabra de honor and delicadeza. At ang pinaka-importante, bigyan natin ng pagpapahalaga ang buhay ng tao," Binay pointed out. She added that the new year gives us hope, and a time for recovery, healing and renewal. "As we strive to fully adjust to the new normal, I cannot stress enough how important it is to follow laws, policies, regulations--walang shortcut. Wag na nating gayahin yung ibang harap-harapang sinusuway ang batas, who are beyond reproach and reckoning, and who brags in a way saying that they are above the law. Sadly, there are those who openly display contempt, and justify a wrong as long as it suits their purpose. Diyan nagsisimula ang lahat ng problema pag binabaluktot ang tuwid na sistema," she noted. Binay said she hopes the year 2021 would also bring back and promote time-honored Filipino values like palabra de honor, delicadeza, and other Pinoy values such as bayanihan, pagka-makatao and pagka-maka-Diyos. "In school, we used to be concerned with character-centered virtues. But perhaps the first step of the journey to healing a pained nation is bringing back socially-centered values that used to be our foundation as a people," she added. More importantly, Binay wished that everyone be reminded of the value of human life. "Mahalaga ang bawat buhay. Itigil na ang patayan. How can you inspire change if our idea of change is eliminating life? The laws are there to protect people's lives--not endanger them. "This 2021, let's take some small steps towards bringing back our essential values as a nation of laws, and hopefully set the foundation for more meaningful change in the years ahead," she said. In an earlier statement, Binay said the new year is a chance to reset and refocus despite the uncertainties ahead. "As we start to face the challenges of the new normal, let us seek the Lord's guidance that we may be given the strength in the years to follow as we strive to come out better collectively -- as a family, as a nation," the senator said.