Grant ABS-CBN a new 25-year franchise: Pangilinan

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan supports moves to grant ABS-CBN a new 25-year franchise, including Senate President Vicente Sotto III's.

"Sa mga nakalipas na buwan, nakita natin ang kahalagahan ng ABS-CBN lalo na kapag may bago o anumang kalamidad. Sa mga ganitong pagkakataon, umaasa ang ating mga kababayan sa radyo at TV para sa mga impormasyon na nakakaligtas ng buhay at kabuhayan," Pangilinan said.

On January 4, Sotto filed Senate Bill 1967 which seeks to grant ABS-CBN's franchise for 25 years. Pangilinan will co-author this measure.

Pangilinan said part of the reason that the pandemic has not been put under control in the Philippines is the lack of an information network that gives accurate and timely facts and stories to help people make sound decisions.

It has been months after the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted to deny the 25-year franchise of broadcast giant ABS-CBN and amid the country's struggle with the devastating effects of unemployment and decline in economic activity brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Magandang balita ito hindi lang sa 11,000 empleyado ng ABS-CBN na nawalan ng trabaho nang ipagkait ang franchise. Magandang balita rin ito sa buong bansang uhaw na uhaw sa tamang impormasyon," Pangilinan said.

Pangilinan has always been supportive in granting ABS-CBN its franchise. In 2019, he co-authored Senate Bill 1521 which seeks to grant provisional franchise to ABS-CBN until June 30, 2022. Co-sponsors included Senators Sonny Angara, Ma. Lourdes Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Franklin Drilon, Win Gatchalian, Leila De Lima, Risa Hontiveros, Manuel Lapid, Emmanuel Pacquiao, Ralph Recto, Joel Villanueva, and Juan Miguel Zubiri.

"Deserve nating lahat ang tamang impormasyon. Ibalik ang trabaho ng mga kawani ng ABS-CBN. Bigyan ng franchise ang ABS-CBN," Pangilinan said.