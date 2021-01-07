In light of lapses in quarantine facilities

Nancy to IATF, DOT: Deploy marshals to enforce quarantine regulations

Senator Nancy Binay on Thursday urged the government to deputize small teams as safety marshals in charge of monitoring quarantine facilities with a specific task to ensure "staycation" rules are followed.

"The IATF at Department of Tourism may need to consider deploying safety marshals para masigurong nasusunod ang mga quarantine at health protocols para matugunan ang mga pagkukulang sa mga hotel at resort, pati na sa government-designated quarantine facilities natin," Binay said.

The senator's suggestion was in light of reported wholesale lapses in tourism establishments and government-designated quarantine facilities.

She cited the case of City Garden Grand Hotel, which has figured in the news lately because of the death of flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera.

Binay said that barangay watchmen, assisted by a health officer, can be tapped as marshals, with the IATF/DOT briefing them for proper guidance.

"Kailangang natututukan natin ang compliance ng mga establishment, lalo pa't nakikita natin sa mga recent incidents na tila hindi nasusunod ang mga protocol," the senator said.

Besides checking if health/safety protocols are enforced in establishments, Binay said the marshals would also be tasked with inspecting if establishments have proper waste disposal measures.

The senator also suggested that the IATF expand the marshals' coverage in the future, with small teams deployed to handle hygiene and sanitation requirements of restaurants, malls, stores, and other commercial establishments to track workplace and community safety.

She also said that accountability mechanisms should be in place to deter abuse.

Binay also appealed to tourism establishments to "stick to the rules."

"Year 2021 na po. Isang taon na po mula nang pumutok ang Covid. Sumunod po tayo sa protocol. Huwag po natin ipusta ang ating mga license to operate at ang buhay ng mga bisita natin," she said.