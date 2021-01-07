Press Release

January 7, 2021 On Reported New Efforts to Amend the 1987 Constitution More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/01/07/on-reported-new-efforts-to-amend-the-1987-constitution/ Without the certainty that both chambers of Congress will be voting separately, and there is none due to the vagueness of that particular provision in the 1987 Constitution - and only the Supreme Court can make such interpretation - it's like taking one big step into a mousetrap, or even quicksand for that matter. Having said that, I think all of us 24 senators should discuss this matter very carefully before we even consider plenary debates on the said resolution if indeed there is one filed.