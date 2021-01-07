Press Release
January 7, 2021

On Reported New Efforts to Amend the 1987 Constitution

Without the certainty that both chambers of Congress will be voting separately, and there is none due to the vagueness of that particular provision in the 1987 Constitution - and only the Supreme Court can make such interpretation - it's like taking one big step into a mousetrap, or even quicksand for that matter.

Having said that, I think all of us 24 senators should discuss this matter very carefully before we even consider plenary debates on the said resolution if indeed there is one filed.
