Press Release

January 12, 2021 DELA ROSA MOVES TO INSTITUTIONALIZE THE ANTI-DRUG ABUSE COUNCIL (ADAC) IN EVERY COMMUNITY Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa is pushing to institutionalize an anti-drug abuse council (ADAC) in every part of the country to sustain the Duterte administration's war against illegal drugs and ensure a safer and more secured future for every Filipino. In his Senate Bill No. 1952 or "An Act Institutionalizing Anti-Drug Abuse Councils in Provinces, Cities, Municipalities, and Barangays, Appropriating Funds Therefor, and For Other Purposes," Dela Rosa said it is high time for a measure that will ensure the involvement of every sector of the society in clearing all the local government units of all forms of illegal substance. "In view of the continuous efforts of the Duterte administration, active and unified involvement of various government and non-government agencies is necessary to sustain and ensure that all local government units will be free from illegal drug activities, one of the major problems of the country," Dela Rosa said. "Our proposed measure seeks to institutionalize the Anti-Drug Abuse Council (ADAC) which will act as the main implementing organs for the prevention, rehabilitation and monitoring of drug dependency cases," he added. Dela Rosa, who chairs the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, also noted that such approach was proven effective in some cities in the past. "This was effectively implemented in Davao City during the mayoralty of President Duterte. Similarly, Senate President Vicente Sotto III also founded the Quezon City Anti-Drug Abuse Advisory Council when he was still the Vice Mayor of the said city," Dela Rosa cited as an example. The Minadanaoan senator and former Chief of the Davao City Police Office further said that the experiences of his city as well as that of Quezon City are proof of the effectivity of having a dedicated council that gives priority to anti-illegal drugs programs to win the drug war. "This measure, once passed, will also aid the government in attaining a drug-free Philippines by the year 2022," Dela Rosa said. Records from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency revealed that there are still 15,388 barangays that are affected by illegal drugs. Such number represent 36.6 percent of the total 42,045 barangays in the country. Since the war against drugs was launched, a total of 18,582 barangays have been cleared from the illegal drugs covering the period of July 1, 2016 to May 31 31, 2020.