Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Quick Reactions on the appointment of Aguirre, Sinovac vaccine, NBI's raps vs PhilHealth officials & PNP's failure to secure arrest warrants on Jolo killings

On Duterte's appointment of Aguirre as Napolcom commissioner

Duterte should appoint himself to the National Solid Waste Management Commission. Magaling talaga siya mag recycle ng basura. #ZeroWaste

On PH gov't choosing Sinovac vaccine

If Sinovac is so good, how come no private companies or LGUs purchased it for their people? Even Davao City got AstraZeneca. Usapang kick vac na naman ba yan?

On the NBI filing criminal raps vs Morales and other PhilHeath officials

I welcome NBI's decision to charge Morales and other PhilHeath officials for corruption. This case will again test this admin's resolve in the fight against corruption. I hope they don't mess this up this time.

On PNP's failure to secure arrest warrants on the Jolo killings

Why do we have the PNP Chief waiting hand and foot on Ms. Dacera's Mom while letting the Sulu soldiers' murder case slide? The failure to secure arrest warrant for the soldier killers is a travesty of justice. #JusticeForOurSoldiers