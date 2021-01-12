PRC HIGHLIGHTS SALIVA TEST AS EASIER AND MORE AFFORDABLE COVID-19 TESTING ALTERNATIVE

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) continues its pursuit of the approval of saliva test as a faster, easier, and more affordable mode of determining the presence of COVID-19.

PRC proposed to the Department of Health (DOH) and Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) the adoption of the saliva testing method in October 2020.

"We are expanding our testing services with a more affordable testing which is faster and less invasive. Our proposal is based on sound studies conducted and approved in other countries. These results as well as findings on tests conducted locally by PRC were presented to the DOH and the FDA," PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon said.

The test requires a saliva specimen which eliminates the discomfort of swabbing. Saliva testing requires less protection and the need for Universal Transport Medium and swabs. The saliva specimen is stable at room temperature and does not require cold chain transport. These translates to reduced costs.

This efficient procedure aligns harmoniously with PRC's goal to test more people and contain the spread of the coronavirus. True to its mandate to reach and aid the people, especially the most vulnerable, PRC ensures a more affordable testing through the saliva process.