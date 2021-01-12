Hontiveros: Palace statements adding to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, must address mistrust of public

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged Malacanang to put an end to its threatening statements and stop "cramming vaccine preferences down the public's throat" which she says could contribute to the vaccine anxiety of the public.

In a press conference, Presidential Spokesperon Harry Roque said that if the individuals on the priority list refuse to be vaccinated with China's Sinovac, the first vaccine expected to be available in the country, they will forfeit their slot to be vaccinated for free.

"Sabi ni Sec. Roque, hindi pwede maging choosy. Pero sabi niya rin na si Presidente mismo ay namimili pa between Russian and Chinese vaccines. Kung si Presidente pwedeng mamili, dapat ang taumbayan ay malaya ding makakapili at kalusugan nila iyan. Klaro sa mga survey na may agam-agam ang publiko sa ligtas ng bakuna, pero parang ang mensahe mula sa Palasyo ay 'conform or get COVID'. Dehado ang mga Pilipino sa galawan na yan," she said.

"Paanong hindi bababa ang tiwala at kung anu-ano ang nababalitaan ng mamamayang Pilipino? Dumagdag pa na nabakunahan ang ilang miyembro ng Presidential Security Group at POGO workers through apparent smuggling na parang kinukunsinti pa ng administrasyon. Hindi pa sigurado kung ligtas ang bakunang ginamit," she added.

Hontiveros said Malacanang should instead recognize and address the public's 'dwindling' vaccine trust that can "threaten the success of the vaccination plan". She added that an important consideration is the Social Weather Survey (SWS) report that says most Filipinos do not trust China, with a "bad" net trust score of negative 36.

"We need to prove to the public that no matter where we procure the vaccine from, they can trust government to be faithful to the process from start to end. Na walang lulusot pa na bakunang hindi ligtas. Many are looking to the Palace for reassurance. Dapat pinapapanatag ang loob ng publiko, hindi pinagbabantaan," she said.

"I-communicate natin ng maayos sa publiko na walang problema kung dumaan sa tamang proseso at approval ang anumang Chinese vaccine. Ayaw lang natin na yung ibang available vaccines at willing manufacturers, baka maudlot dahil masyadong naka-focus sa "Made in China". Patunayan ng Palasyo na naniniwala talaga sila na ang bakuna ay solusyong pangkalusugan at hindi political favor," she said.

"Lahat ng planong ito ay para sa kalusugan at kaligtasan ng mga Pinoy sa banta ng pandemya. We are public servants, and we should earn the people's trust, not extract it," she concluded.