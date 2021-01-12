On the (Lack of) Choices for Vaccines

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/01/12/on-the-lack-of-choices-for-vaccines/

It's not fair to say that Filipinos cannot choose their vaccines, at least from those made available by the government.

It's bad enough that the national government virtually controls which brand/s of vaccines to procure. Pati ba naman ang pagpili kung ano ituturok sa braso ng mga Pilipino, hindi pa rin pwede mamili ang Pilipino?

Bakit ko naman pipiliin ang brand na 50% lang ang efficacy at wala man lang application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), against other brands with 79% and/or 95% efficacy and have pending EUA approval from the Food and Drug Administration?

Having said that, we can only pray and hope that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health properly implement the vaccination plan they laid out during our Senate hearing Monday.

While the plan may sound good, the difference is in the implementation - the reaction and responses to emergencies. Without proper execution, a plan no matter how good it is written and presented, won't mean anything.