On Claims the House is Sitting as a Constituent Assembly

The Constitution says:

Article XVII. AMENDMENTS OR REVISIONS Section 1. Any amendment to, or revision of, this Constitution may be proposed by: (1) The Congress...xxxx (2) xxxx

Last time we heard, the Congress of the Philippines is composed of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Patawarin natin sila. Hindi nila alam ang ginagawa nila.