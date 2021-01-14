Press Release

January 14, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,016:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima's short response to Roque's latest insulting remarks on Fuga, Grande and Chiquita You don't even have to sell in name if it is already sold in fact. Let's call a spade a spade, Mr. Roque. When they are given the opportunity to use and utilize and even abuse and exploit the resources therein, wouldn't that amount to prostituting our islands? Katumbas ng pinakalamaking kasalanan na pagtataksil sa Inang Bayan! The incessant warning must not be responded to with childish rhetoric. You are not permitted to trivialize our concerns when the very relinquishment of our sovereignty is the accusation. This is a serious matter which is why we are searching for answers. Mabigat na usapin, tapos ang sagot mo eh guni-guni ko lang yun? Ganun siguro kayo ka-guilty kaya personalan ang tira. Downplaying this issue by stating that the Constitution will uphold our claim doesn't change the fact that several lawmakers are once again pushing for Charter Change. Kaya nga siguro gigil na gigil na amyendahan ang Konstitusyon, para mas mapabilis ang proseso ng pagbenta ng mga likas na yaman natin sa mga dayuhan, lalo na mga Tsino. Ganyan naman ang galawan niyo, 'di ba? You and your ilk can tell the people all you want that only economic provisions will be amended but are we supposed to take this at face value when you've proven to be a two-faced liar all this time? Every attempt at weakening our territory and diminishing our sovereignty must always be met with criticism and strongest opposition because it is a blatant betrayal of the Constitution and the sovereign mandate given to the government. Hindi maaaring ipasawalang-bahala. Imbestigahan at kastiguhin! Our heroes did not sacrifice their lives—for you to only sneak such treacherous dealings. Bayan o sariling interes? For once, choose the Filipinos, not your Chinese masters. #AtinAngPilipinas (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatch_1016)