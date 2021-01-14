Press Release

January 14, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1017:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on the killing of another red-tagged activist Aldrin Enriquez The killing spree of red-tagged individuals pervades and persists. The latest victim is the brother of the former yaya of my nephew. Police operatives, according to reports, barged into the home of Aldrin Enriquez in Brgy. Sagrada in Iriga City, my home city, at midnight last Jan. 6, asked for his identity then shot him multiple times. His children, ages 9 and 12, were said to be with him when he was killed. He was an active member of the Camarines Sur People's Organization (CSPO). The year 2020 ended with the massacre of red-tagged Tumandok leaders. The new year started with the vicious killing of another red-tagged activist. Nothing much has changed since the era when the colonizers spread stories of aswangs to the already weary townspeople and labeled as tulisans those who rebelled against them. Communists, terrorists, drug pushers and addicts - Duterte's state policy of labelling its perceived enemies is its ultimate way of projecting control, desperately. Thus, we are not seeing an end to this bloodbath anytime soon. Not when this regime is hell-bent on suppressing the increasing discontent of the people, especially with its inept pandemic response and oppressive policies. Not when Duterte is on a frenzy to consolidate power as he nears the end of his term. And while his regime continues to play its distraction game, bombarding us with the most outrageous statements, persecuting critics and dissenters, its henchmen are doing the rounds, tokhang style. ### (Access the handwritten version, here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1017)