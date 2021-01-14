STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PRESIDENT'S DIRECTIVES TO COMBAT ONLINE EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN

The President's directives to curb the surge of online sexual exploitation of children (OSEC) adds urgency to amending our laws on human trafficking. Last year, I filed Senate Bill No. 1794 to improve standards, guidelines, and methodologies on surveillance, interception, investigation, and prosecution of different forms of human trafficking---including prostitution and pornography.

When it comes to cases involving child trafficking, this bill gives regional trial courts the power to authorize law enforcers to conduct surveillance and record communications and information involving persons charged with or suspected of trafficking.

My proposed measure also identifies responsibilities of both internet service providers (ISPs) and tourism-oriented responsibilities. ISPs, for example, will be mandated to install to block and filter any access to any form of child pornography. Tourism-oriented establishments, on the other hand, will be mandated to build their capacity to recognize and report human trafficking crimes.

To consolidate the government's efforts against trafficking, this bill reorganizes the InterAgency Council Against Trafficking to include agencies such as the National Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration.

Napapanahon na para paigtingin natin ang pagsugpo sa ganitong uri ng karahasan sa ating mga kabataan, lalo na't pinalala ng pandemya ang suliraning ito.