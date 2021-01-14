POE ON THE FIRST CASE OF UK COVID-19 VARIANT IN PHL:

We ensured that there would be budget this year for contact tracing, medical equipment and vaccines. Unlike last year, the DOH should be better prepared to stop the spread of the UK COVID-19 variant.

We will be watching. No excuses this time. The DOH must act immediately and effectively to prevent another lockdown.

Safety measures currently in place must not be relaxed. I urge the public to remain cautious, especially those who must report to work on a daily basis despite the threat of the new COVID-19 strain.

The potential impact of this variant will burden our already stressed health facilities and the economy.

But more than the economic repercussions, we cannot afford another surge of the coronavirus, which has already claimed the lives of too many of our friends, family and colleagues.