POE ON PFIZER VACCINE EUA:

The Food and Drug Administration's green light to use the Pfizer vaccine in the country against the novel coronavirus should prompt the government to immediately negotiate for its purchase and delivery to the Philippines.

The Filipinos have long waited for a safe and effective vaccine that would give them protection against COVID-19.

Negotiations with Pfizer should be prioritized over deals with other manufacturers whose products have yet to get FDA's approval.