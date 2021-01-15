Press Release

January 15, 2021 Dispatch from Crame No. 1,018:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima on #SINOVACumita? The lack of transparency in the Sinovac COVID-19 Vaccine Naamoy niyo rin ba ang alingasaw ng anomalya? This administration's obtrusive and forceful action of short-changing the process and blind preference to the Sinovac vaccine only breeds mistrust and serious suspicions of corruption and "kickbacks" in the deal. For reference, Indonesia's State-owned pharmaceutical company PT Bio Farma confirmed in October last year that its procurement of the Sinovac vaccine will be priced at around 200,000 rupees or around ?700 per dose when it became available. Meanwhile, submitted data by our government shows that we have procured the same at ?3,629 per person or ?1,815 per dose. What gives? Akala ko ba close tayo sa China? Four years of kowtowing to their every whim and demand and this is the best we can do? Either Sec. Galvez and company have seriously overstated their negotiating skills or something fishy is indeed going on here. If indeed the price will be lower if Sinovac will be procured under the COVAX facility, then they must show proof that the transaction is indeed made through the said facility and not directly with the Chinese government or companies. Sasabihin niyo pa na mas mura talaga ang Sinovac kaysa sa inaakala ng publiko pero sikreto yung presyo? Anong klaseng palusot yan? Enough with the gaslighting already. Incoherent data and incomplete documents available about this vaccine, on top of a dubious approval and special treatment given by the Duterte government, only serve to exacerbate the vaccine hesitancy of the general public. Kung walang itinatago, ilabas niyo ang mga resibo. Saklaw pa rin ang paksang ito ng karapatan ng taumbayan sa impormasyon sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon. The right of the people to information on matters of public concern should not be consigned to the sidelines on the mere convenient excuse of a non-disclosure agreement that you have given no evidence of its actual existence. Mahal na nga, nakakaduda pa kung epektibo, at kulang-kulang din ang dokumento, pero aprubado na at may order na agad. Tanong ng bayan: #SINOVACumita? Pati ba naman bakuna, pinagkakakitaan pa! (Access the handwritten version here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/dispatchno1018)