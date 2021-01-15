Sen. Leila's quick reactions on Duterte's sexist remarks, Roque not disclosing the price of Sinovac vaccine and on the swift impeachment of Trump

On Duterte's sexist remarks that women are unfit for presidency...

Kulang ba sa tulog iyang si Duterte o nilamok sa kulambo? Sa tuwing bitin kasi siya sa tulog, ang mga babae ang pinagdidiskitahan. Ni hindi man siya makaabot sa kalingkingan ng mga nagawa nila Arden, Tsai Ing-wen at Merkel.

Kamo ang sabihin niya silang mga Duterte ang hindi bagay sa pagkapresidente, babae man o lalake. Period!

***

On Roque not disclosing the price of Sinovac vaccine...

Harry Roque should not be keeping secrets from the people. Chances are we are bound to discover the truth about his secret anyway. I am of course talking about the gov't purchase price of the Sinovac vaccine that he is hiding inside his closet, among other things.

***

On the swift impeachment of Trump...

Strong institutions, like the U.S. Congress, ensure the survival of democracy. Nakakainggit noh?! Dito sa atin, balewala lang lagi ang patong-patong na mga kasalanan ng kasalukuyang Pangulo.

The concept 'betrayal of public trust' is alien to many of our lawmakers. They, too, are guilty of such.