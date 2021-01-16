IMPLEMENTATION OF UHC LAW, TO FACILITATE COVID VACCINATION ROLL OUT - GORDON

As the Senate continues its hearing on the national COVID-19 vaccination program, Senator Richard J. Gordon on Friday pointed out that implementing the Universal Health Care Law would ensure speedy and organized roll out of the vaccination program, .

Gordon said that the UHC mandates that every Filipino shall register with a public or private primary care provider of choice, adding that it would be easier to distribute the vaccine if they are registered with their primary care providers.

"Nakalagay dyan (UHC law) na every Filipino shall register with public or private primary care provider of choice. May duty ang bawat Pilipino na magregister siya. We must implement it because that is what the law provides and if we do it hindi tayo mahihirapan," he said.

The senator said the Department of Health should endeavour to contact private, province-wide and city-wide health care systems for the delivery of population-based health services, as mandated by the UHC law,.

"Kung may primary health care provider magawa 'yan. Madali nating malalaman kung sinong may sakit sa primary health care provider na 'yan, tama po ba yan? Kung mayroon siyang sakit na COVID malalaman natin. Kung hindi pa siya nababakunahan, malalaman natin. Samakatuwid, pairalin lang natin itong Universal Health Care law. Hindi na tayo mahihirapan hindi po ba?" he said.

"Yan ang sistemang ginawa ng inyong Senate, para magawa lahat itong mga hinaharap nating problema ngayon. 'Yan ang sinasabi ko lang po dahil kung minsan nasa harap na natin ang solusyon di pa natin nagagawa. Everybody wants to reinvent the wheel but the solution is right in front of us," Gordon further noted.