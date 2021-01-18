Senate OKs measures renaming and converting schools

The Senate approved on third and final reading eight local bills seeking to rename, convert and establish public elementary and high schools in the provinces of Albay, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Negros Oriental, Monday, January 18, 2021.

Approved were House Bill Nos. (HBN) 1531 and 1533 renaming Pag-Asa National High School in Legazpi City, Albay to Legazpi City National High School and the Ilawod National High School in the Municipality of Camalig to Camalig National High School respectively.

Also approved on final reading were four House Bills converting extension high schools into independent national high schools and a measure separating an extension elementary school and converting it into an independent elementary school.

These are HBN 5740 converting the Tabuk City National High School- Bantay extension into the Bantay National High School, HBN 5741 converting Guinzadan National High School - Mayag extension to Mayag National High School, HBN 5742, converting Lubon National High School-Mabalite extension to Mabalite National High School, and HBN 5872 converting Guina-ang National High School - Mainit extension to Mainit National High School.

The Senate also approved on third reading HBN 5743 separating the Dalanao Elementary School-Dabburab-Dalanao extension and converting it into the Wellie Maclinic Elementary School.

Likewise HBN 5744, seeking to establish a separate schools division office in Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, amending Sec. 86 of Republic Act 3445 creating the City of Canlaon was approved on final reading.