Press Release

January 18, 2021 Senators honor Danny Lim The Senate adopted on Monday, January 18, 2021, the resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim. Senate Resolution No. 613, taking into consideration Senate Resolution No. 614, was adopted by the Senate during its first plenary session for the new year to honor Lim who died on January 6, 2021 at the age of 65. Sen. Risa Hontiveros, principal author of the measure, said she is sponsoring the resolution "with honor and with gratitude but also with a heavy heart." "I did not know that when session opens for 2021, my first task would be to honor a soldier, a brave Filipino, and most of all, a friend," Hontiveros said. Senate Resolution No. 613 cited Lim's life as a life dedicated to the pursuit of excellence being one of a handful of Filipinos who served in the Philippine military with a West Point degree, and was named commander of the elite Scout Rangers. Sen. Cynthia Villar, principal author of Senate Resolution No. 614, said while Lim is known to many as the bemedalled and principled soldier and as the hardworking MMDA chairman, she knew Lim as "a staunch ally and advocate of environmental protection." "I am privileged to have worked closely with MMDA Chair Danny Lim in our common efforts for the clean-up and rehabilitation of Manila Bay. He led by example. Danny Lim was the only high-ranking government official who joined me and actively participated even as early as 6 a.m. in our regular clean-up activities in the protected area which is the Las Pinas- Paranaque Wetland Park and at the Baseco in Manila," Villar said. Senate Resolution No. 614 honored Lim as a brilliant young man who was born and raised in Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, who took and topped the entrance exams to the Philippine Military Academy. Lim was incarcerated on charges of rebellion for his involvement as one of the leaders of the Manila Peninsula siege in November 2007 against the administration of then President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. In September 2011, he was appointed by President Noynoy Aquino as Deputy Commissioner for Intelligence of the Bureau of Customs and in May 2017, he was appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman of the MMDA.