STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE UNILATERAL TERMINATION OF UP-DND ACCORD

I denounce the unilateral termination of the longstanding UP-DND Accord.

Kung desidido ang administrasyon maghanap ng komunista, pagdiskitahan nila yung mga komunistang lantarang nanghihimasok sa West Philippine Sea.

Needlessly propping up the "communist bogeyman" has always been an obscene vanity project and an excuse for their red tagging and disregard for basic human rights.

The University of the Philippines is a bastion of student activism and its grounds must continue to be a safe space for dissent and peaceful assembly.