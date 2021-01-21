Press Release

January 21, 2021 Bong Go reiterates call for national government to expedite process for LGUs to procure COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his support for a Senate resolution allowing local government units to buy their own COVID-19 vaccines for their constituents. With the guidance of the national government, Go said that this should expedite the process of procuring sufficient supply of safe and effective vaccines for all Filipinos. "Ako po, sang-ayon ako roon. Kung saan pwedeng mapabilis basta aprubado lang po ito ng FDA (Food and Drug Administration). Karamihan sa ating LGUs ay may sariling pondo. May mayayamang LGUs na may sariling pondo na naglaan na ng kanilang pondo," Go said during an ambush interview right after he personally distributed assistance to fire victims in Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday, January 20. Go noted, however, that the limited supply in the world market may prove to be a challenge in procuring vaccines. "Problema po ngayon ang supply dahil law of supply and demand po 'yan, habang ang ibang bansa po ay bumibili ng vaccine na doble o more than their population pa po dahil may pera po sila," he explained. "Matagal na po silang nakapag-downpayment, mga ilang buwan na po ang nakararaan dahil naninigurado po sila. Tayo, hindi pa tayo nakabayad. 'Di pa nga napirmahan ang supply agreement eh, sangkatutak na pong away rito o pagdududa," he added. Go, then, appealed to the executive and legislative branches of the government for greater unity so the country could immediately procure its needed supply and start the rollout of the vaccination program. "Kaya po nakikiusap po ako sa executive at legislative na magkaisa po tayo alang-alang na lang po sa kapakanan ng mga kababayan nating mahihirap," he said. Go shared that he also spoke with President Rodrigo Duterte and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on how to remove doubts on the efforts being taken by the government to procure vaccines. "Sabi ni Pangulong Duterte, inatasan niya po si Sec. Galvez na ipakita ang kasunduan kay SP Sotto para matapos na ang pagdududa at haka-haka na kasalukuyang tinatalakay sa Senado," Go shared. Go emphasized, however, that the government, through the efforts of Vaccine Czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., is also making sure that any disclosure of information will not adversely affect the ongoing negotiations with vaccine providers. "Ang importante po dito, ayaw din po ni Sec. Galvez na mag-violate sa Non-Disclosure Agreement. Kapag nag-violate po si Sec Galvez sa Non-Disclosure Agreement, ang magiging resulta nito ay baka mate-terminate po ang kasunduan at apektado po dito ang taumbayan — mga ordinaryong mamamayan na nagaantay sa vaccine rollout," Go explained. "Ang importante po dito ay di po madelay ang vaccine implementation ng ating gobyerno dahil napakatagal na po nag-aantay ang taumbayan. Ang ibang bansa po ay nag umpisa na magturok pero tayo nasa kalagitnaan pa tayo (ng negosasyon tapos) puro pa away at pagdududa sa usapang vaccine," he added. Go explained that just like any other country, a standard process is being followed by the government to ensure that the country is able to acquire the right amount of vaccines with the right kind of safety and efficacy, and at the right price. "Ang mahihirapan po dito, ang apektado po dito ay mahihirap nating kababayan kaya umaapela po ako kay Pangulong Duterte, kay SP Sotto, na magkasundo na lang po sa vaccine para di na po maantala ang vaccine rollout dahil may sinusunod po tayong vaccine roadmap," he stressed further. Go also emphasized that as a legislator, the Senate also wants to assure the public that there will be transparency in the procurement of vaccines. "Amin naman po dito, we want transparency, as a legislator, as a senator, we want transparency. Ayaw nating magduda ang taumbayan at ayaw nating may masayang ni piso na pera po ng taumbayan," he said. Dispelling the doubts of the public, Go also assured that he and President Rodrigo Duterte, himself, will not allow vaccine procurement to be tainted with corruption. "Si Pangulong Duterte mismo ay 'di papayag na magkaroon ng korapsyon. Ako mismo, bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, babantayan ko po 'yan. Sa mga nasa executive, mga nagtatrabaho kay Pangulong Duterte, alam n'yo po kapag naamoy ni Pangulong Duterte, naamoy lang niya na may corruption, ni utot ng korapsyon sa gobyerno, yayariin niya po talaga," Go said. "Ako, hindi rin po ako papayag na may korapsyon, lalong-lalo na sa sensitibong usapan ng vaccine. Sinasabi nga nila, 'no profit, no loss'. Ibig sabihin, it's their social responsibility na tulungan po ang lahat ng tao sa buong mundo dahil lahat tinamaan ng pandemyang ito. Hindi lang naman ito problema ng isang bansa, problema po ito ng buong humankind," he ended. Lastly, Go emphasized that aside from securing sufficient supply, the safety and efficacy of these vaccines are also being considered in the process to build confidence and allay fears of the public. "Safety and efficacy dapat ng vaccine ang mauuna — always 'yan. So dapat trabaho na po yan ng ating FDA at ng panel of experts na 'wag papasukin ang vaccine dito na alanganin po dahil takot ang taumbayan, sa totoo lang, gusto nilang magpabakuna pero ang tanong sino ang mauuna," he said. "Kaya nga po sabi ko kay Sec. Galvez na kapag may dumating na vaccine dito unahin siya, not because uunahin ang government officials, but to gain confidence po para sa taumbayan na magtiwala sila sa vaccine na binili ng gobyerno," he added.