Statement of LP president Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris

"In behalf of the Liberal Party of the Philippines, we extend our heartfelt congratulations on your election as President and Vice President of the United States of America.

Against all odds, the American people have given you a new mandate marking the beginning of the long road back for one of the world's greatest nations.

The Liberal Party also lends its full trust and support to your plan to hold a democracy summit to address authoritarianism and attacks on democracy all over the world.

The Filipino people here and the millions more living in the U.S. share the hope and enthusiasm in looking forward to your administration's success."