Press Release

January 23, 2021 DUQUE COMMITS TO GORDON'S SUGGESTIONS ON UHC LAW IMPLEMENTATION, ON VACCINE ROLLOUT The Secretary of Health on Friday agreed with Senator Richard J. Gordon's suggestions to get the public to register with a primary health care provider as provided in the Universal Health Care law, and to conduct a 24/7 operation for the National COVID-19 Vaccination Program. "We will kill three birds with one stone. Habang wala pa 'yung vaccine, makakapag-organize pa tayo, mag-umpisa na tayo na i-organize ang mga tao na may kanya-kanya ng primary health care provider. It must be given priority, we need it," he said. As for the vaccination, Gordon said more people would be inoculated at a shorter span of time if the vaccination would be 24/7, adding that the shelf-life of the vaccines is also a consideration. "Vaccination should be done 24/7, not just for health workers, but also for the regular citizens, para mapabilis ang pagbabakuna. Tutal hindi naman sabay-sabay ang pagdating ng stock ng bakuna. 24/7 vaccination operation sa high prevalent areas, malalaking areas na siksikan, para mas marami agad mabakunahan, mas mabilis na matatapos ang problema," he proposed to Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III during the continuation of the Committee of the Whole inquiry. "Start in Metro Manila where the disease is prevalent. Map all the health care providers, sabihan mga LGU's (local government units), gawing parang dry-run ang pag-register sa mga health care providers. Ngayon pa lang dapat sanayin na ang mga healthcare providers kung ano ang mga data na dapat kunin sa pasyente na ilalagay sa QR Code," the senator said. "Mapapabilis ang proseso, at mas maraming mababakunahan in a shorter span of time. Kung mabilis tayo makakapag-trabaho na ulit mga kababayan natin at ang ating mga kabataan, makakapasok na sila sa eskwela. Pag nagawa 'yan, sasaya na ang bayan natin," he also said, at the same time offering the assistance of the Philippine Red Cross in conducting the inoculations. "Ang Red Cross po ay laging partner ng DOH, hindi lang sa mga disasters, pero maging sa mga vaccination drives nito," he said. According to the Senator, "PRC also has sufficient volunteers who could help the DOH in implementing the vaccination drive, adding that they are already experienced, having participated in several vaccination programs, such measles and polio, and vaccinating a total of more than one million people for both diseases." The senator also pointed out that the PRC has a fleet of vehicles, refrigeration and cold chain facility that could be used. "We are willing to help you. We can use our cars, our vans, our ambulances para madala ang mga tao sa vaccination centers," he said.