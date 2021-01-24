Press Release

January 24, 2021 Asked about China passing a law authorizing its coast guard ships to fire on foreign vessels, and demolish structures, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan's response: We reject and do not recognize foreign laws that encroach on our territorial seas and exclusive economic zone. Indonesia and Vietnam refuse to be intimidated. I adamantly refuse to believe that they are braver than we are, and I firmly believe that ours is not a nation of cowards."