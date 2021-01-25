Press Release

January 25, 2021 Transcript - Manifestation of Senator Pia S. Cayetano in honor of National Bible Day To the two gentlemen, I would just like to commend them for their privilege speeches. And with their permission, I'd just like to make a few comments and they are free to react. I am very happy that we now are celebrating National Bible Day. I myself am a Bible reader. I read my first Bible back-to-back when I was 10 years old. And I have to admit that it wasn't easy. But life became easy because over the years, they now have a One Year Bible. It is even annotated to make it easier, depending on your personal interests. There's a Bible for women, for entrepreneurs. Not to say that there are changes, but there are annotations that are meant to inspire people in whatever walks of life they are in. I'd like to also add that my father, who was a colleague of a number of you, including the Senate President, was a daily Bible reader also. His honor, Senator Villanueva, mentioned that it would be nice if we would have more Bibles in schools, barangay centers. I'd like to point out that I came across a program - I am sure the two gentlemen are very familiar - the Gideon Bible, right? It's really a project by a group of very strong Bible supporters, they really distribute it. I am pretty sure all of us here at one point or another have seen that in a hotel. It's there. So for those who want to help Senator Villanueva's dream come true, those are one of the groups. I am sure there are more. I'm just saying I know that is... I just wanted to put on record that there are groups that do that. I'd like to say that I was interested in the data that his honor, Sen. Villanueva, pointed out about the number of people who actually read the Bible. But that's why I wanted to add that nowadays, there are many versions and there are lots of guides that can help people with their self-studies. And of course, we have the experts there, those who have really studied the Word of God professionally, who can help us. I believe it would make all of us better people, better servants of our country, better servants of God, if we knew our Bible better. Thank you, Mr. President.