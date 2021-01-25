Press Release

January 25, 2021 Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa

Manifestation

National Bible Day - 2021 Mr. President, I would like to commend our two esteemed colleagues, Sen. Villanueva and Sen. Pacquiao, for commemorating today the National Bible Day pursuant to Republic Act No. 11163. Hindi po ako pastor na kagaya nilang dalawa, Mr. President, but I just would like to express my simple manifestation. The Gospel of Matthew, Chapter 6 Verse 21 states: "For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also." This bible verse reminds us that our values, our priorities, the very things that we hold dear, all reveal the kind of people that we are, Mr. President. The past year has rocked and challenged our country and the rest of the world. We faced natural calamities of all kinds, one after the other. Hanggang ngayon hinaharap natin sabay-sabay ang mga pagsubok na ito, at napatunayan nating mga Pilipino na matatag ang ating pananampalataya. The COVID-19 pandemic, most especially, has tested our faith. I am no stranger to this challenge, Mr. President. When I discovered that my daughter and I contracted the deadly virus, instead of feeling neglected and questioning our faith, I turned to the Bible. In that very moment, I felt healed, Mr. President. The word of our Lord never fails to give us a comforting feeling of security. Psalm 91 verses 9 to 11 gave me relief: "If you say, "The Lord is my refuge," and you make the Most High your dwelling, no harm will overtake you, no disaster will come near your tent. For he will command his angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways." Maybe, Mr. President, without reading from time to time all the verses, again and again, all the verses of Psalm 91, baka na cremate na ako ngayon, Mr. President. As we celebrate National Bible Day, we are reminded that no matter what sickness, trial, or tribulation we face, we know where to put our treasure. We know where our heart is. We put our trust in God who reassures us in Isaiah Chapter 41 verse 10: "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." Thank you, Mr. President.