DELA ROSA: GALVEZ ASSURED SENATORS OF COMPETITIVE VACCINE PRICES

Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa expressed confidence in the country's vaccine czar in the face of alleged overpricing in the procurement of Covid19 vaccines under the national vaccination program of the government following a meeting with the official recently.

In an interview over a radio station, Sunday morning, Dela Rosa vouched for the integrity of Secretary Carlito Galvez, implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19 and the country's vaccine czar.

"First of all, hindi tayo nagdududa kay General Galvez. Alam natin yung kanyang integrity. Kilala ko yang tao na yan. Nagmula pa noong kadete kami sa PMA, talagang officer and gentleman yan Hanggang sa kasama ko yan sa insurgency campaign sa Mindanao, at lately dun sa Marawi Siege, siya ang commander dun. Kilala ko yan kung gaano katino na tao yan," Dela Rosa, a member of the Philippine Military Academy Class of 1986, said.

The Mindanaoan senator was satisfied about the outcome of the three hearings done by the Senate Committee of the Whole on the price and procurement process of the Covid19 vaccine under the national government's vaccination program.

"So far, naliwanagan tayo. Ang pinaka hot issue lang naman dun is yung alleged overpricing 'no, na pinagdududahan natin na baka merong kumikita dyan kung ganun kataas yung presyo. But naliwanagan tayo ni General Galvez," Dela Rosa said.

He also shared details on the private meeting that took place on the eve of January 20, Wednesday. The attendees, aside from Dela Rosa and Galvez, were Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senator Ping Lacson and contact tracing czar and Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

"Nalaman namin yung indicative price na ganoon, hindi lang pwede natin sabihin (magkano), kasi covered si Sec. Galvez ng non-disclosure agreement, di ba? But as far as the three of us are concerned ay talagang satisfied kami na ganoon lang kababa ang presyo at hindi yung earlier reported by DOH, 'di ba P3,500 plus. Hindi po, hindi ganoon," Dela Rosa explained.

The senator added that they requested from Galvez a report to the senate from time to time to ensure that they are updated on the vaccine procurement process.

"Sabi nga namin, you (Galvez) submit to us a report from time to time regarding the development of this negotiation hanggang sa finally, ma-procure na talaga ito. Para updated kami palagi," the legislator noted.

The Senate Committee of the Whole conducted several inquiries on the national government's vaccination program. Senators had asked concerned government officials led by Galvez to clarify the issue on vaccine procurement overpricing.

It will be recalled that the vaccine czar and other officials refused to disclose the actual negotiated price of the vaccines citing confidential disclosure agreement (CDA) with vaccine manufacturers.