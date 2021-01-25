Press Release

January 25, 2021 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON REPORTS OF TEACHERS BUYING READY-MADE RESEARCH The Department of Education should immediately probe incidents of teachers allegedly buying ready-made action research papers for promotion or funding. These unethical practices show lack of integrity and should not be tolerated. I am also urging the department to institute mechanisms that would thoroughly vet research output submitted by teachers. In the medium and long term, however, we should be decongesting the workload of our teachers to afford them time to engage in research. Prior to the pandemic, they are already burdened with non-teaching tasks and the shift to distance learning proved overwhelming. Another priority is to improve the quality of teacher education and training in the country, which is the objective of Senate Bill No. 1887 or the Teacher Education Council Act that I filed. In reforming teacher education and training, we should foster coherence in the entire continuum of teacher education and training--from pre-service to in-service--and ensure that our aspiring teachers are equipped with the skills that DepEd require, including the capacity to produce quality research.