Press Release

January 25, 2021 Bong Go calls for greater unity ahead of vaccine rollout; vows officials will be held accountable for any corrupt or negligent action Senator Christopher "Bong" Go issued an appeal for unity among the country's top elected and appointed officials to help build the confidence of more Filipinos in the COVID-19 vaccine roadmap, and trust in the experts who are working tirelessly to secure sufficient, safe and effective vaccines for the people. "Madaming oras na ang nasasayang sa pagdududa and it is taking its toll on our vaccine program. Kawawa po ang frontliners. Kawawa ang mga mahihirap nating mga kababayan," Go said in a recent statement. "Nakikiusap lang ako -- alang-alang sa kapakanan ng lahat ng mga Pilipino -- na magkaisa na tayo. Iisa lang naman ang hangarin natin at iyan ang malampasan ang pandemya at maiahon ang ating mga kababayan mula sa kahirapan," he stressed. The Senator, who presently serves as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, emphasized the importance of time in successfully implementing the vaccine roadmap. He appealed to everyone concerned to give meaning to the deaths of the victims and honor the sacrifices of the frontliners by saving the lives of others as the country's pandemic death toll passes the 10,000 mark. "Ilan pa bang kababayan natin ang kailangang magkasakit o mamatay sa COVID-19? Let us focus on what needs to be done. Kaysa kumwestyon, tumulong tayo sa pag-aksyon," he continued. Go made clear in his statement his support for the calls for transparency while also calling for due consideration of the officials who are conducting negotiations for government. "While I support our call for transparency, we should also be considerate to our hardworking officials. They are answering our queries while simultaneously trying to focus on what they are primarily mandated to do in this time of crisis --- which is to secure sufficient vaccines, with proven safety and efficacy, at the right price," he stressed. "As we move forward, I continue to appeal to our leaders -- for the sake of the country, for the sake of the poor Filipino people, magkaisa po tayo para hindi na maantala ang rollout ng vaccines at makabalik na tayong lahat sa normal na pamumuhay," he appealed. He expressed concern for the impact the criticisms may have on the officials who have been entrusted with the difficult task of obtaining a sufficient supply of vaccines for the people amid competing global demands. "Sa bawat oras po na ating sinasayang sa pagdududa, buhay po ang nakataya. Let us trust our government officials and health experts because they are doing what is best for the country and our people," said Go. The Senator assured every one of President Rodrigo Duterte's commitment in ensuring the integrity of the procurement process, and vowed that any public official found neglecting their duties or being unethical in conduct would be strictly held accountable for their actions. "They (public officials) will be held accountable for their actions and they know the extent of their responsibilities. Kapag naamoy ni Pangulo na merong korapsyon -- kahit utot lang ng anomalya maamoy niya -- sigurado sibak 'yan," he said. On this note, Go reiterated his call to the public to trust the national government when it comes to the procurement and subsequent rollout of the vaccines. To encourage them, the Senator had issued repeated requests to Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. to conduct a nationwide information campaign to explain the national vaccine roadmap to the public. He also urged the agencies involved to be transparent and prudent on their part in using the country's limited resources. "Magtiwala po tayo. Magbayanihan po tayo. Magkaisa po tayo para sa kapakanan ng bawat Pilipino," he reiterated.