Press Release

January 25, 2021 PRC STARTS USE OF MILESTONE SYSTEM THAT WILL DEMOCRATIZE COVID TESTING - GORDON The Philippine Red Cross on Monday reached another milestone with the use of the Saliva RT-PCR testing for COVID-19, which, Senator Richard J. Gordon said, will democratize testing and detection of the disease. At the official launching of the new testing system that the Department of Health recently approved for use in the Red Cross' molecular laboratories, Gordon, PRC chairman and CEO, stressed that it is in line with the PRC's mission of alleviating human suffering that prompted them to look for a cheaper, faster and non-invasive testing method. "The Philippine Red Cross is not a spectator. It is a diligent worker towards alleviating human suffering kaya ngayong mga panahon na ito, naghahanap kami ng paraan kung paano mapapawi ang kahirapan ng ating mga kababayan, hindi lang sa pera, sa paghahanap-buhay, sa mga ospital na nadadarang sa dami ng mga nagpupunta, ngunit lalo na sa ating mga kababyan natin na talagang hindi na makayanan ang sakit, 'yung iba namamatay na lang. Ito ay talagang commitment namin sa Philippine Red Cross," Gordon said. "The Philippine Red Cross has always been an active auxiliary partner of government, hindi siya government. And we are certainly following the fundamental principles that includes that we are independent and that we will also vow to alleviate human suffering and uplift human dignity. Today represents a milestone in the sense that we are democratizing the testing, binabaan natin ang presyo, binago natin ang sistema. Naghahanap kami ng sistema na higit na makakatulong sa ating bansa," he added. The PRC chairman reiterated the importance of testing in ensuring victory over COVID-19, an enemy that is not visible to the naked eye, adding that the saliva test will ramp up detection of infected people so they could be isolated, treated and reintegrated back into society. "Ang kalaban natin ay hindi nakikita. Di natin malalaman kung sino kalaban natin kung hindi natin makikita, that's why testing is important. Kapag tayo'y nag-test maise-separate natin yung maysakit kaagad, mai-isolate natin so we can prevent the spread after we detect. Then we can also treat - magagamot natin, lalo na kung maaga at pagkatapos, mari-reintegrate natin 'yung mga taong nagkasakit sa ating lipunan," he said.