First Cha-cha hearing to discuss timeliness during Covid pandemic: Pangilinan

THE hearing on Charter change scheduled on Wednesday will discuss first the timeliness of the effort during Covid pandemic, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said Monday, stressing that sectors affected by the proposed amendments will be consulted.

Pangilinan, chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendments, said the following resource persons have so far confirmed attendance to the 10:00 a.m. hearing:

1. Florangel Rosario Braid Ph.D.

2. Father Ranhilio Aquino

3. Former SC Justice Vicente Mendoza

4. DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya

5. Atty. Christian Monsod

6. Former Chief Justice Hilario Davide

7. DOJ - Chief State Counsel George O. Ortha II with State Counsels Jenny A. De Castro and/or Aiza Riz P. Mendoza

Pangilinan said the hearing will tackle procedural concerns and "prejudicial questions" that need to be considered relative to the proposed Charter change.

"Una, given Covid and 'yung ating krisis sa ekonomiya, napapanahon ba mag-Charter Change? Pangalawa, kung napapanahon ang Charter change, ito ba ay dapat con-ass [constitutional assembly] o con-con [constitutional convention]? Tapos pangatlo, kung con-con, e 'di maliwanag yung eleksyon, kailan?" he said.

"Kung con-ass naman, mayroon pang isang isyu na hanggang ngayon hindi pa nareresolba: Ito ba ay dapat voting jointly ang Senate at House. Ibig sabihin ay 300 plus senators and congressmen sabay boboto ng three-fourths vote? O three-fourths vote separately, ibig sabihin three-fourths vote ang Senate, at three-fourths vote ng House," he added.

The hearing will discuss Senator Sherwin Gatchalian's Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) No. 1, Senators Francis Tolentino and Ronald Dela Rosa's RBH No. 2, as well as Senator Richard Gordon's Senate Joint Resolution No. 1.