MANIFESTATION OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON UP RESOLUTION

A brief manifestation, Mr. President, from the other side of Katipunan.

Ako po, kagaya ni Senator Kiko, ay student activist. Ang aktibismo ay bahagi ng aking DNA. But I stand here today not just as an activist, not just as a citizen, but also as a mother. Walang magulang ang gusto na mamundok ang anak, o sumama sa mga naniniwala sa armas at dahas. Kaya sa isang Banda nauunawaan ko din ang mga magulang na nag-aalala sa "recruitment" ng kanilang anak sa dulong Kaliwa. Ngunit sa kabilang banda, bilang Nanay, gusto ko ng lipunan na nainiwala sa malayang pamamahayag, sa pagmamahal sa sambayanan, sa pagiging kritikal at mapaningil, kahit ng mga kabataan. I dream of a society where our youth's idealism is allowed to shine bright, not diminished by the fears of the jaded.

Finally, like Senator Kiko and Senator Pia, I support dialogue and conversation between the dnd and the university. In our shared love for our country's youth, we might yet find a common ground to move forward.