Press Release

January 26, 2021 OPENING REMARKS/SPONSORSHIP

Senator Joel Villanueva SBN 1965

AN ACT MANDATING THE SUSPENSION OF THE SCHEDULED INCREASE IN SOCIAL SECURITY CONTRIBUTION RATE, AMENDING FOR THE PURPOSE SECTION 4 OF REPUBLIC ACT NO. 11199, OTHERWISE KNOWN AS THE "SOCIAL SECURITY ACT OF 2018," AND FOR OTHER PURPOSES Maganda at mapagpalang araw po sa lahat. We filed Senate Bill. No. 1965 to provide a reprieve to our battle-weary workers and employers through the suspension of the mandated increase in social security contribution rate in the event of a pandemic. Malinaw na malinaw na po siguro sa ating lahat ngayon kung paanong naapektuhan ng COVID-19 pandemic ang ating mga manggagawa at sektor ng negosyo. According to the October 2020 Labor Force Survey, the unemployment rate in the country is at 8.7%, equivalent to around 3.8 million unemployed Filipinos. This is significantly higher than the unemployment rate in October 2019, which was only at 4.6%. But an SWS survey report in August 2020 highlighted an even "bleaker picture" on the country's employment crisis, with around 27.3 million Filipinos or 45.5% of the labor force losing their jobs during the pandemic. Noong una, ang akala po natin mga maliliit na negosyo lang ang tatamaan ng pandemya. Kalaunan, pati po ang mga higanteng mga manufacturing company hotel chain, nag-anunsyo na rin ng shut down o temporary closure. Many companies implemented alternative work arrangements, such as reduction of workdays and forced leaves just to stay afloat during the pandemic. As a result, many of our workers are forced to receive lower take-home pay and compensation. Siyempre po, noong una ang iniisip ng ating mga kababayan, "pwede na dahil pansamantala lang naman." Pero halos isang taon na po ngayon, at 'yung pansamantalang tiisin, naging "pansamantagal" na! Given the current employment situation of the country as a result of the COVID- 19 pandemic, there is a need to ensure that workers and companies are able to fully recover and have enough resources to do so. Ang gusto po nating mangyari sana, at alam po naman natin na pwede itong gawin, ay i-defer muna ang scheduled increase ng SSS contributions habang may pandemya dahil maliwanag pa po sa sikat ng araw ang katotohanan na makakapag-remit lang ang ating mga kababayan sa SSS kung may trabaho at pinagkakakitaan sila, 'di ho ba? In closing, please allow me to state that Senate Bill No. 1965, together with the other bills on the agenda today, are yet another "coronavirus response measures" and hence must be dealt with utmost urgency. Salamat po.