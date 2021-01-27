Press Release

January 27, 2021 As new COVID-19 variant infects more people, Bong Go stresses need to strengthen enforcement of IATF protocols, balance health considerations with efforts to jumpstart economy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continued to stress the need to strengthen the enforcement of health and safety protocols imposed by the government to stop the further spread of COVID-19. He also urged authorities and the public to balance health considerations with efforts to jumpstart economy. Last Monday, January 25, President Rodrigo Duterte also overturned the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to allow ten- to fourteen-year-olds to go out of their homes. Duterte cited the need to remain vigilant amid the emergence of new COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom, also known as B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2. "Sabado ko pa po ito nabanggit, noong nabalitaan ko noong Biyernes na mayroon ng magiging pagbubukas, 'yung desisyon ng IATF na pagbubukas po para sa mga ten years old up to fourteen years old, medyo nabahala tayo. Noong nalaman natin ito, nagkataon din na halos on the same day ay may nadiskubre po na labindalawang kaso ng new variant doon sa Mountain Province," Go said during a radio interview on Tuesday, January 26. "Nakakabahala ito dahil tatlo doon ay menor de edad. So, ibig sabihin, talagang delikado pa po at sinabi ko nga eh, hilaw pa, maaga pa para luwagan natin (ang mga patakaran)," he added, citing the report of the Department of Health that three of those who tested positive with the new COVID-19 variant were minors — the youngest being only five years old. While there is no huge spike on new cases after the holidays, Go said that the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant should be a cause for concern as he urged concerned government agencies to closely monitor developments before deciding to relax restrictions further. "Pero naiintindihan ko naman po at nabanggit po ni [Department of Trade and Industry] Secretary Mon Lopez sa akin kagabi... sabi nga n'ya narinig daw n'ya 'yung desisyon ng ating mahal na Pangulo and they will follow it, (and) respect the decision of the President," Go said. "But, sabi n'ya [Lopez] that, 'yung IATF naman po decided on the easing, considering the need to balance the health and economy... Eh nu'ng kumalat na rin itong (new variant) sa Mountain Province, mas dapat talagang pag-aralan po muna muli. Siguro, obserbahan muna ng after one month kung mako-contain ba itong new variant na ito, at hindi kumalat sa ating bansa," he added. Go emphasized that in the efforts to jumpstart the economy, the lives and welfare of Filipinos must be prioritized. "Binabalanse naman po ng gobyerno ang lahat, lalung-lalo na po itong pagbubukas dahil talagang marami pong nagsara na negosyo, kailangan na ring magbukas. Binabalanse po ng ating mga finance managers ang lahat. Pero para sa akin po, buhay ng bawat Pilipino ay napakaimportante sa akin," he said. Go also expressed his concerns over easing the restrictions while the country has not yet started on its vaccination program. "Bakit ba tayo nagmamadali, eh hindi pa nga tayo nakapag-umpisang magbakuna? Ang susi dito ay bakuna. Hindi pa nga tayo nakapag-uumpisa ng bakuna, eh luluwagan na natin. Maghahabulan na naman tayo pagkumalat 'yang new variant na 'yan," Go warned. "Hintayin natin kapag may bakuna na at hintayin natin 'yung herd immunity na sinasabi nila. Sino ba naman ang gustong makulong 'yung mga bata o 'yung matatanda? Ayaw naman nating ikulong dahil magkakaroon din po ito ng mental issue minsan... May mga apektado rin, 'yung iba ay nakaka-experience ng depression. But, alam mo, itong kapakanan po ng karamihan parati ang nasa konsiderasyon ng ating mahal na Pangulo," he added. To address the economic consequences of the pandemic, Go said that the government remains focused on resolving hunger and addressing the plight of those who lost their jobs. "Alam niyo, ito po ang importante sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte sa ngayon. 'Yun ang inuunang tutukan ng ating mga finance managers, 'yung hunger rate po ... at dapat pa po itong bumaba at dapat po walang magutom na Pilipino," he said. "Kaya binabalanse ng ating mahal na Pangulo ang lahat, lalung-lalo na po 'yung mga talagang apektado, 'yung mga nawalan ng trabaho, 'yun po ang inuuna ng ating gobyerno, ina-address ngayon," Go added. Moreover, Go continues to assure the public that once sufficient supply of safe and effective vaccines are ready, the government will prioritize frontliners and poor and vulnerable sectors. He urged everyone to continue to cooperate with authorities and comply with health protocols to keep their communities safe. "Habang sinisikap natin na makakuha ng sapat, ligtas at epektibong bakuna para sa lahat, lalo na para sa frontliners, mga mahihirap, at parte ng vulnerable sectors, hikayatin rin natin ang ating komunidad na patuloy na magbayanihan at sumunod sa mga patakaran na makakapagligtas sa buhay ng kapwa nating Pilipino," he said.