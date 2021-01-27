Press Release

January 27, 2021 Bong Go: safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines as well as access to all, even in far flung areas, must be ensured to build public confidence Senator Christopher "Bong" Go strongly urged concerned authorities to ensure that once there is sufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccines that are proven safe and effective, there must be a distribution plan to guarantee access for all Filipinos — especially poor and vulnerable sectors — even in rural and other underserved areas as the government targets to inoculate half of the population in 2021. Some 57 to 60 million Filipinos are expected to receive vaccines secured by the government within the year, according to Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III. This is in addition to the approximately ten million to thirteen million that will be vaccinated by the local government units and the private sector. "Mahalaga na makakaabot ang mga bakunang ito sa mga pinaka-nangangailangan na dapat makatanggap. May mga taong hindi alam kung saan pupunta at ni hindi alam kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng vaccine... Sila ang kailangan lumabas at magtrabaho upang buhayin ang pamilya nila. Sila ang mga isang kahig, isang tuka," said Go. The Senator stressed that government must meet its target within the agreed time frame while addressing the logistical challenges facing the rollout, particularly in medically underserved areas that have fewer healthcare facilities and workers. As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, he appealed that the poor and vulnerable sectors be given priority access to vaccines. This, explained Go, will allow the government to reopen the economy and help address the issue of hunger in impoverished communities. "'Pag magbubukas na tayo, makakabalik na po ang mga kababayan natin unti-unti sa kanilang mga trabaho. Kaya nga po sa ngayon, 'yon ang inuunang tutukan ng ating mga finance managers, 'yung hunger (rate) — from thirty-one [percent], I think, bumaba sa sixteen [percent]. Dapat pa po itong bumaba at dapat po walang magugutom na Pilipino," Go said in an interview on Tuesday, January 26. "Kaya binabalanse ng ating mahal na Pangulo [Rodrigo Duterte] ang lahat. Lalung-lalo na po 'yung mga talagang apektado at 'yung mga nawalan ng trabaho. Iyon po ang inuuna ng ating gobyerno. Ina-address ngayon kung ano pong puwedeng maitulong," he added. Presently, the League of Provinces of the Philippines and League of Cities of the Philippines are holding series of meetings to ensure the efficient rollout of the vaccines. Simulation exercises and rehearsals are being conducted in the cities of Caloocan, Makati, Mandaluyong, Manila, and Taguig. Additionally, clinical trials will be carried out in the municipalities of Dasmariñas (Cavite), Alaminos (Pangasinan), Cabuyao, Calamba, and San Pablo in Laguna, as well as in the cities of Bacolod, Iloilo, Las Piñas, Makati, Marikina, Muntinlupa, Pasay, Quezon, and Taguig. Meanwhile, Go emphasized that the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines are necessary in building the trust and confidence of the Filipino people as many of them are still reluctant to get vaccinated. "Kaya nga po dapat ipakita natin ang kumpyansa sa pamamagitan ng pagpapatunay na ang bibilhin nating bakuna ay ligtas at epektibo. Importante ang safety and efficacy nito," Go said during an interview right after he personally visited and assisted fire victims in Brgy. 46, Pasay City. He added that the Philippines could learn from the experiences of other countries which have already started their rollout, particularly in anticipating any adverse effects of the vaccines. "Kapag may nabalitaan na namatay sa ibang bansa, takot na naman, kaya sabi ko, blessing in disguise... dahil mapapatunayan muna natin at mapag-aaralang muli kung epektibo ba ito sa tao. Makikita natin kung maganda ba ang epekto sa ibang bansa," Go said. Go also welcomed the efforts to expedite the solidarity vaccine trial in the Philippines as he commended President Duterte for his decision to approve the funds for the World Health Organization solidarity trial for COVID-19 in the country. "Magkakaroon din tayo ng clinical trial, makikita natin na strategic po itong clinical trial. 'Yung rising cases po sa community, doon po ilalagay ang clinical trial. Siguro, dahan-dahan na natin makukuha ang kumpyansa kapag napatunayan nating epektibo ang bakuna," he added. In another development, Go assured the public that President Duterte will not be pressured by any country providing COVID-19 vaccines, allaying fears that China could put pressure on the Philippines to support their own interests in exchange for the vaccines. Go emphasized that President Duterte is balancing everything and he will always uphold the Philippines' independent foreign policy. "'Yung stand ni Pangulong Duterte sa foreign policy ay always interes po ng bayan, interes ng Pilipino, interes ng karamihan. Huwag kayo mag-alala, kung napagkatiwalaan siya ng 91 percent ng mga Pilipino, patuloy niyo lang po siyang pagkatiwalaan sa magiging desisyon niya," Go said. He also added that the lives and the survival of the Filipino people is the primordial concern of the government. "Ang isyu ngayon dito ay bakuna. Survival po ito ng bawat Pilipino," he ended.