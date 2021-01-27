Press Release

January 27, 2021 GRACE POE's TRANSCRIPT PORTION ON CYBER SCAM INCIDENTS Sen. Grace Poe: Actually the top five cyber scam incidents according to 2019 are number one SMS fraud or text scam hacking; cyber bullying; cyber libel; phishing and others. Now, I understand the concern of Senator Imee and I'm glad that she raised it because really the problem sometimes is how we can add all of the requirements involved and if this is something that will actually be effective, number one. And number two, will we actually be able to implement it?