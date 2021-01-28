Press Release

January 28, 2021 Gatchalian: Credit card fraud victims should not be harassed to pay their 'debt' Senator Win Gatchalian said victims of fraudulent use of credit cards must not be subjected by banks to harassment and unethical debt collecting practices. Some netizens who claimed to have been victimized by financial cyber thieves through their credit card have complained to Gatchalian about the mounting finance charges they are now facing brought about by the unauthorized transactions charged to their account. "It's already unfair to prevail upon the victim and make him or her assume the financial liability that he or she did not make, much more subject them to abusive debt collection practices," Gatchalian said. "Sakaling ipasa na ng bangko sa collecting agency ang isang account, nananawagan ako sa mga bangko na bantayan nang maigi ang proseso at siguruhing hindi naha-harass ang mga account holders para lang mapuwersa silang magbayad ng halagang hindi naman nila napakinabangan," he added. The Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies has introduced a bill that will shield such account holders from being subjected to wayward practices of debt collectors. Gatchalian's filed Senate Bill No. 1366 or the proposed Fair Debt Collection Practices Act included provisions prohibiting the collection of debt on the person concerned when the debt is under dispute and that the debtor wishes the creditor to take the matter to court. The measure likewise proposed the prohibition of the imposition of any fees to the debtor beyond what is due to the creditor. Also, the creditor cannot refuse to provide sufficient information to the debtor when the latter would request the details of the debt. "Mabigat na pasanin na nga ang mga lumolobong bayarin o pagkakautang lalo na kung hindi mo naman kagagawan ito. Mistulang ginigisa sila sa sariling mantika," said Gatchalian.