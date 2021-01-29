DELA ROSA TO PNP: RESOLVE KILLING CASES TO BOOST PUBLIC TRUST

Senator Ronald "Bato' Dela Rosa has called on the national police force to ensure that crimes are solved to maintain the trust of the public.

Dela Rosa, made the call during a public hearing of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights joint with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs into the spate of killings in the country.

During his opening statement at the said hearing, Dela Rosa highlighted that the two key functions of the PNP: crime prevention and crime solution. And although crimes can't be prevented at all times, the police should focus their efforts in ensuring that crimes will be solved.

"The policeman cannot be everywhere every time, pwedeng hindi niyo mapigilan ang krimen dahil wala kayo doon. But alam naman natin na merong diskarte dyan para mapigilan, through active enforcement...But as I have said, tanggap natin yan," Dela Rosa noted.

"Pero itong pangalawa na crime solution ay dapat [kapag] nangyari na ang krimen, kailangan ma-solve natin. Otherwise, kung itong krimen na ito hindi na natin na-prevent, afterwards hindi pa natin na-solve, malaking kwestyon sa taumbayan yan," the senator added.

The Senator, as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, further pointed out that people will believe the police are involved in those killings if remain unresolved.

"At meron pang additional na pagdududa dyan. Sasabihin nila baka may involvement ang pulis dito kasi hindi na napigilan, hindi pa na-solve. Kaya I advise you, ibuhos ninyo yung resources ninyo yung effort niyo, yung time, energy para ma-solve itong mga kaso na ito," he reiterated.

"Once these are solved, at least ma-satisfy ang taumbayan, 'oh, na-solve na pala ang kaso.' So hindi na sila magdududa na may involvement ang kapulisan dito dahil hindi na-solve. So yun lang ang advise ko sa inyo being one of your elders, focusan ninyo ito," Dela Rosa ended.