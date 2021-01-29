Press Release

January 29, 2021 VILLAR GIVES COMPOSTING FACILITY TO DON BOSCO TONDO TO HELP THEIR URBAN GARDEN PROJECT In support of the urban farming project of the St. Bosco Parish in Tondo, Manila headed by Father GC Carandang to encourage the residents from the nearby barangays to grow their own food. Senator Cynthia Villar together with the Bureau of Soils and Water Management delivered one unit composting equipment and a shredder for the composting of their kitchen and garden waste to have a steady supply of compost to enrich the soil of their urban garden project. Residents are encouraged to plant vegetables like squash, upo, talong, and pechay in a 8,000-square meter vegetable garden that used to be a football field. The project entitled "Buhay sa Gulay" is being implemented by the Parish in partnership with the DAR, the DA, and the local government of Manila. Senator Villar has a successful waste recycling program in Las Piñas in all the 20 barangays of the city, which produces at least 60 tons of organic fertiLIzer a month and are given for free to farmers and urban gardeners. Senator Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Food, has also passed legislations including the recent amendment to the Organic Law or RA 11511 introducing Participatory Guarantee System or PGS, which is a cheaper alternative to the Third Party Certification, and implemented projects as well as programs with other groups nationwide that seeks to protect soils as this is an important resource for sustainable agricultural development. We must remember that over 95 percent of our food comes from the soil. Thus, soil health is important for agricultural productivity, which in turn will affect food security. And the solution is as simple as putting nutrients back to the soul through composting and going organic, said Villar.