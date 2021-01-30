Press Release

January 30, 2021 Bong Go says gov't working double time to address hunger, generate jobs, and revive the economy Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assured the public that the government is working double time to revive the economy as the Philippine Statistics Authority reported an economic contraction of -9.5% in 2020, making it the steepest slump in the country's history since 1947. During an interview right after he visited and distributed assistance to typhoon victims in Barobo, Surigao del Sur on January 29, Go said that the whole world is grappling with the pandemic, not just the Philippines. "Lahat po tayo, buong mundo ay apektado rito sa pandemyang ito. Maraming negosyo ang nagsara, marami pong tao ang nawalan ng trabaho. Hindi lang po ang ating bansa ang tinamaan po rito sa pandemyang ito," Go said. Recognizing the concerns of those who have lost their jobs, Go said that he and President Rodrigo Duterte will prioritize addressing hunger resulting from the economic impacts of the ongoing restrictions amid the pandemic. "Tayo naman po sa gobyerno, ako, bilang Committee Chair on Health at bilang patuloy ninyong magiging tulay kay Pangulong Duterte, ay sisiguraduhin natin na dapat po walang magutom. Dapat po'y bigyan ng prayoridad ng gobyerno 'yung pagbaba [ng bilang] ng nagugutom na mga kapwa nating Pilipino," he added. In a separate statement, Go assured the Filipino people that the government is working double time to revive the country's economy while addressing the health aspect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "Sa ngayon naman ay dahan-dahan na nating binubuksan ang ekonomiya. Ginagawa natin ang lahat para maibalik ang normal na pamumuhay at maibigay pa rin sa taumbayan ang pangako ng Pangulo na mas komportableng buhay para sa bawat Pilipino," he said. Go also urged the government to focus on three important factors towards recovery: addressing poverty and hunger, sufficient supply of safe and effective vaccines, and the revival of the economy by generate jobs and other livelihood opportunities in all parts of the country. "Ipaglalaban ko ang tatlong importanteng mga adhikain na ito sa loob at labas ng Senado -- ang pagsugpo sa gutom; ang pagkakaroon ng sapat, ligtas, at epektibong bakuna; at ang pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya at kabuhayan ng bawat Pilipino," he said. Meanwhile, Go said that Congress is working closely with government economic managers to study if there is a need to pass the Bayanihan 3 law to boost economic recovery measures and provide additional support to poor and vulnerable sectors. "Sa mga darating na araw po ay pinag-aaralan natin na sana po ay magkaroon ng Bayanihan 3. Mas matutugunan po dito 'yung mga nagsara na mga negosyo para makatulong po sa ating mga kababayan," Go said in the interview. "Ang importante po para sa akin ay walang magutom habang nag-a-adjust po tayo papunta sa new normal. Habang nagba-vaccinate po tayo ay walang magutom. 'Yun po ang pinakaimportante sa akin, na walang magutom na Pilipino," he added. Meanwhile, Go continues to remind Filipinos not to be complacent and follow health protocols to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. "Huwag po muna tayo magkumpyansa dahil ang mga simpleng mga patakaran na ito ay kayang makapagligtas ng buhay ng ating kapwa. Gawin natin ito hindi lamang alang-alang sa sarili natin kundi para na rin sa ating mga mahal sa buhay. We heal as one people. We recover as one nation," he ended.