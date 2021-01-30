Press Release

January 30, 2021 Efforts to cleanse PhilHealth will continue until all funds are accounted for, says Bong Go as he urged government to boost public confidence in public health system Senator and chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed the recent announcement of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation chief Dante Gierran that 92% of the P15 billion fund allegedly misappropriated by agency officials had been liquidated. Go, however, noted that the government's anti-corruption efforts in the agency will continue until all funds are accounted for in order to ensure efficient and transparent delivery of public health services. "Welcome development po 'yan na na-liquidate na po ang ninety percent. Pero hindi pa po natatapos ang kampanya laban sa korapsyon. Dapat one hundred percent liquidated dahil pera ito ng taumbayan," he stressed during an ambush interview after personally leading the distribution of assistance to typhoon victims in Barobo, Surigao del Sur on Friday, January 29. Go strongly reaffirmed his and President Rodrigo Duterte's shared campaign against corruption. He vowed that any public official who is found guilty of corruption will be fully held accountable for his or her actions. "Ni piso dapat walang masayang. Kami ni Pangulong Duterte, tuloy-tuloy ang kampanya namin laban sa korapsyon, kaya nga nagtatag siya ng task force na mag-iimbestiga sa lahat ng government agencies," continued Go. The said task force is mandated to investigate all issues of corruption in agencies, prosecute and file charges, conduct lifestyle checks, audit funds, recommend suspensions and put in jail those found guilty of corrupt practices. "Wala tayong pipiliin, wala tayong sasantuhin. Kasuhan na ang mga dapat makasuhan. Tuluyan ang mga dapat tuluyan... Hindi kami titigil hanggang sa huling araw po ng aming termino... basta may maamoy kami na nagnanakaw ng pera ng taumbayan, lalo na sa PhilHealth," he added. On this note, Go reiterated his call for government authorities to ensure that public funds are accounted for and used to benefit those who need government attention the most. He said that building public trust and confidence is crucial especially while efforts are ongoing to secure sufficient, safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the country. "Naglaan na po ang ating mahal na Pangulo ng pondo sa [Department of Science and Technology] na 384 million pesos para sa clinical trial. Importante po dito na mapatunayan natin ang vaccine ay safe at effective," explained Go. "Dapat pagkatiwalaan at makuha ang kumpiyansa ng taumbayan. Mga taumbayan ngayon papayag 'yan na magpa-vaccinate pero magtuturuan 'yan dapat mauna muna kayo. Kaming opisyales, ipakita natin na dapat pagkatiwalaan ang vaccine," he added. To complement these efforts, the Senator also encouraged concerned agencies to properly communicate and implement the vaccine program to assure the public that the government is doing its best to restore normalcy amid the ongoing pandemic. "Pag na-attain natin ang safety ay uunahin natin ang frontliners at mahihirap lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar na 'di nila alam ang vaccine. Dapat i-educate sila sa vaccine [para] makabalik na tayo sa normal na pamumuhay. Ang vaccine ang pag-asa," he said.