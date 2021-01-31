Press Release

January 31, 2021 COVID-19 AND ROLLY-HIT COMMUNITIES RECEIVE AID FROM RED CROSS January 29, 2021 - The Philippine Red Cross (PRC), in partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and American Red Cross (AMCROSS), simultaneously conducted cash distributions in Leyte, Cebu, Rizal and Catanduanes - localities greatly affected by last year's Typhoon Rolly and the on-going COVID19 pandemic. 10 months after the lockdown, as the Philippines struggle with unemployment, economic losses and navigating the "new normal" due to the COVID19 pandemic, a series of typhoons smashed into the country causing more suffering. PRC visited communities and conducted assessments in order to identify those with the greatest exposure to risk and danger. Families of these individuals were given a cash grant of Php 3,500.00 each. PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard Gordon, virtually attended the event with AMCROSS representative Mr. Nikhil Khanna IFRC Interim Operations Manager Ms. Radhika Fernando, and other officials from the local government unit (LGU). In his message, Chairman Gordon lauded the PRC staff and volunteers for their unending work to help alleviate human suffering as he added "This would not be possible if it were not for our hardworking staff and volunteers. The Philippine Red Cross is here to serve the most vulnerable." In Leyte, 301 families from 32 barangays in the Municipality of Alang Alang were given a cash assistance totaling to PHP 1,053,500 as part of PRC's COVID19 support. Meanwhile, 72 families from the Municipality of Minganilla and Naga City in Cebu received a total of PHP 252,000. Most of the beneficiaries were unemployed or considered as high risk and unfit to work due to the COVID19 quarantine restrictions. A total of PHP 122,500 were granted to 35 beneficiary families from 13 barangays in the municipality of Tanay, Province of Rizal. As for the Typhoon Rolly-affected communities, 191 vulnerable families were given cash assistance in the municipality of Baras in Catanduanes amounting to PHP 668,500 over-all. In total, the humanitarian organization was able to provide a total of PHP 2,096,500 pesos to 599 most vulnerable families in the said municipalities. Since the start of the pandemic and after the chain of typhoons, the Philippine Red Cross has continuously supported communities in-need with cash support, allowing the receiving families to spend the money as they see fit according to their needs and priorities.