Press Release

February 1, 2021 Senate adopts resolution expressing condolences to the family of former Sen. Ziga The Senate adopted a resolution expressing its profound sympathy and sincere condolences to the family of former Sen. Victor Ziga who passed away last January 31, 2021 at the age of 75. Senate Resolution No. (SRN) 630, introduced by Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III and Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri, was adopted during the hybrid plenary session Monday, February 1, 2021. "We will miss him but his memory and his legacy will always remain in the halls of the Philippine Senate," said Sotto. Zubiri said Ziga was instrumental in the passage of important measures such as Republic Act (RA) 6728, or GATSPE, which provides government assistance to students and teachers in private educational institutions; RA 6948, which standardizes and upgrades the benefits of military veterans and their dependents; RA 6957, or the "Build-Operate-Transfer Law"; RA 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991; RA 7395, or the "Magna Carta of Public Health Workers"; and RA 7432, which grants benefits and special privileges to senior citizens. He said Ziga also authored and co-authored 295 bills and resolutions, the most notable of which was the measure which sought to require all primary and secondary schools to integrate the teaching of the dangers of drug dependence and drug abuse in their curriculum, and the bill which sought to prohibit the manufacture, distribution, and sale of cigars and cigarettes without the warning "Smoking is dangerous to your health" printed on their labels, packs, cartons, or packages. According to Zubiri, Ziga rose to national prominence when he won in the 1984 Batasang Pambansa elections at the age of 39, despite running under the opposition banner. Zubiri said that as Assemblyman, the late senator introduced measures which sought to establish the National Rehabilitation Center for drug addicts and increase the minimum monthly basic salaries of public school teachers. He said that during Ziga's stint as senator, he served as chairman of the Committee of Public Works and Highways and as Vice-Chairman of the Committees on Agriculture and Food, Public Services, and Tourism, and was member of 12 other committees. Ziga also served as a member of the Commission on Appointments and the Senate Electoral Tribunal. Zubiri said that even after retiring from politics, Ziga continued to serve his fellow Filipinos who have less in life by involving himself in typhoon relief operations and civic organizations such as the free Medical Eye Specialist Mission and the Medical Mission of the Philippine General Hospital. "The passing away of a great and dedicated public servant, who had established standards of excellence in and devotion to public service, is a great loss to the nation," Zubiri added.