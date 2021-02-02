Press Release

February 2, 2021 PRC PARTNERS WITH SM SUPERMALLS FOR DRIVE-THRU SALIVA COLLECTING SITES To make Saliva RT-PCR testing more accessible, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) partners with SM Supermalls (SCMC) as they open drive-thru saliva RT-PCR collection sites in SM megamall and SM Mall of Asia starting February 2, 2021. A ceremonial signing of the memorandum of agreement was held the same day, attended by PRC Chairman and CEO Sen. Richard J. Gordon, PRC Secretary General Elizabeth Zavalla, SM Supermalls President Mr. Steven T. Tan, Senior Vice President for Operations Mr. Bien C. Mateo, and other executives from PRC and SCMC. PRC will have its first two collection sites located in SM Megamall, Mega A bus bay at EDSA Mandaluyong, and at the 5 Ecom Open Parking in Mall of Asia, Pasay City. The said locations will only serve as specimen collection sites for the saliva RT-PCR test and these samples will be forwarded to the Red Cross laboratories for testing. "Kahit dumating na ang bakuna, importante parin ang pag-tetest para labanan ang COVID-19. kaya gumagawa ang PRC ng paraan upang mapadali at mapabilis ang pag-tetest sa ating mga kababayan. We are heading towards nationwide Saliva RT-PCR testing to help industries and schools open in this new normal," Chairman Gordon said. PRC will start to roll out the Saliva RT-PCR testing nationwide as chapters that will serve as saliva sample collecting stations undergo training to ensure the safety of the collecting personnel and the quality of collected samples. This will give more Filipinos easier access to cheaper, faster, and non-invasive tests for COVID-19. The saliva test offered by Red Cross, just like the swab test, is also RT-PCR based which is considered by the World Health Organization as the gold standard in testing for COVID-19. It has been approved by the Department of Health after going through thorough study and research by the University of Illinois and the University of the Philippines.