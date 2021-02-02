On Vaccine info drive

GOVERNMENT should carry out a nationwide information dissemination campaign to convince the public into having themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III yesterday said.

Sotto said the info drive should put emphasis on the advantages of inoculation and the health risks of not getting the vaccination.

"Maraming natatakot na magpa-bakuna dahil sa mga nagkalat na haka-haka at mga balitang nagsasabi na hindi naman ito epektibo laban sa COVID-19. Maliban pa rito, hindi rin malinaw sa publiko ang magiging sistema sa pagba-bakuna. Hangga't malabo sa isipan ng tao kung ano ang magandang maidudulot ng bakuna sa kanilang kalusugan ay mahihirapan talaga ang pamahalaan na kumbinsihin sila na makiisa sa programang ito," Sotto said.

The Senate leader said the campaign should especially focus on urban poor communities and far-flung municipalities where information are muddled by scary stories of bad side effects and even deaths in a post-vaccination scenario.

"Alam naman natin ang impact ng tsismis at fake news lalo na sa ating mga kababayan na nakatira sa mga malalayong komunidad. Mahalagang maayos na maipaliwanag ng gobyerno na hindi makakasama sa kanila ang pagpapa-bakuna, kundi ay makakatulong ito para maproteksyunan sila laban sa COVID-19," Sotto said.

Sotto said the government can tap local government units to implement the information drive given their familiarity with their jurisdiction's population profile and geography.

Medical personnel should likewise be included in the campaign because of their expertise on health issues.

"Let us work together towards stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Let us arm our people with knowledge so they can make informed choices," Sotto said.