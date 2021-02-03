Press Release

February 3, 2021 Hontiveros to gov't: Ensure no fake vaccines get through to PH Senator Risa Hontiveros urged the Bureau of Customs (BoC) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to ensure that no smuggled or fake COVID-19 vaccines are entering the country, amid reports of Chinese authorities confiscating over 3,000 doses of fake vaccines. The Chinese government seized saline-filled syringes packaged as COVID-19 vaccines, which they suspected were made with the intent to send these abroad. "Pag hindi dumadaan ang bakuna sa FDA, walang ibang makakasigurado na ligtas ito. We need to keep watch of our borders like bloodhounds. Ni isang pekeng bakuna ay hindi dapat makalusot," Hontiveros said. "Our own authorities need to bust any plan to bring those fake vaccines onto our shores. Anyone willing to put other people in danger for quick profit should be apprehended and put behind bars," she said. Hontiveros said the National Taskforce on COVID-19 (NTF) should further reassure the public of the safety of vaccines by breaking down its quality control and security measures. "At whatever stage of the procurement, siguraduhin ng NTF na ang publiko mismo, alam kung paano magkilatis ng kalidad ng ating mga bakuna. Ilatag na ang safety and quality control protocol at magdagdag ng security protocol para siguraduhing ang bawat isang dose sa milyon-milyon nating bibilhin ay walang halo at hindi peke," she said. "I expect the heads of law enforcement and the NTF to be on top of this. This is a grave concern of public safety and health. Siguraduhin sanang walang inside jobs o under-the-table deals sa mga ahensiyang nagbabantay sa ating borders," she added. Hontiveros also warned the public against getting vaccinated through the black market, and to instead trust in the national COVID-19 vaccination plan. "Walang awtorisadong bakuna ang mabibili sa merkado. Hindi ito rehistrado, ligtas, walang tiyak na bisa at maaring peke pa. Engaging in the black market is not only illegal, it is dangerous. Go through the proper government channels," she urged. "The health and safety of Filipinos is all that matters. Let's show the public that we are doing everything we can to vaccinate them safely and truly lead them out of the pandemic," she concluded.