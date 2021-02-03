VILLAR PAYS TRIBUTE TO 106-YEAR OLD MASTER WEAVER

Sen. Cynthia A. Villar yesterday paid tribute to the late B'laan tribe weaver Yabing Masalon Dulo, earlier declared a "national living treasure," as the senator has been a staunch advocate of weaving.

She also expressed her profound sympathy and condolence on the death of the 106-year old master weaver. "We will forever treasure the legacy she left," added Villar.

Weaving has been part of Senator Villar advocacy.Through the Villar SIPAG ( Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance), the senator has been providing livelihood and additional source of income to poor communities through her handloom weaving project. This opportunity helps women especially mothers to augment the family's budget without going too far from their home, since it is a community based project.

Handloom blanket weaving belongs to the almost 2000 livelihood projects established by Villar all over the country. Villar's blanket weaving can produce monthly at least 1000 blankets which are distributed for free to calamity victims all over the country. The senator has been in the forefront in providing immediate relief to victims of disasters.

Senator Villar considered the passing of Dulo a "great loss to the country". The master weaver who is a Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan (GAMABA) awardee will be accorded state burial on February 10.

The National Commission for Culture and Arts (NCAA) declared Dulo a "national living treasure on January 17. 2017.

She was honored for keeping alive her community's traditional weaving process and sharing her skills to others.

In 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte gave the award to Dulo during a formal ceremony in Malacanang.

Dulo died on January 26 in her sleep. She will be laid to rest next to the traditional weaving center she established in her community in Sitio Amgu-o in Barangay Landa, Polomolok, South Cotabato.