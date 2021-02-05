STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON EXTENSION OF NO DISCONNECTION POLICY

The President's approval of the extension of the no-disconnection policy to "lifeliners" or the low income households gives a timely and much-needed relief following my earlier appeal to the Energy Regulatory Commission and distribution utilities.

It only goes to show that Malacañang found merit in considering the move for the benefit of our underprivileged kababayans. I do hope, however, that this policy will be maintained until the lifting of the general community quarantine.

The financial struggle of the lifeline consumers may not end even after we have managed to hurdle this public health crisis but we have somehow helped ease their burden by ensuring their continuous electricity supply.

Malaking kaginhawaan ito para sa mga patuloy na naghihikahos maitawid lamang ang kanilang pangangailangan sa araw-araw. Ngayon, mapapanatag na sila na sa mga darating na araw, maipagpapatuloy ng mga anak nila ang mga online classes at hindi sila mangangapa sa dilim pagdating ng gabi.

Sa panahon ng krisis, hindi natin dapat hayaan na malubog sa utang o kahirapan ang mga pamilyang nagdurusa dahil sa kawalan ng kita o trabaho. Patuloy nating pairalin ang bayanihan hanggang sa abot ng ating makakaya.